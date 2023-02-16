Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Bottom Line: Prevent e-bike battery fires

By Consumer Reports
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - Maybe you’ve seen one of those new battery-powered bikes around town or even on an off-road trail.

Electric bikes have grown in popularity, and with that popularity is a growing number of battery fires—some of them fatal.

Consumer Reports explains the very real dangers of e-bikes and how you can prevent a fire if you own one.

In Dec. 2021, the New York City Fire Department said a battery from an electric bike was the cause of a fatal apartment fire in the East Village neighborhood of Manhattan.

One man died, and two children had to cling to an exterior pipe to escape.

A year later, the FDNY attributed an astonishing 202 fires, 142 injuries, and six deaths to electric bike or electric scooter batteries. Similar incidents can be found across the country, all linked to the same problem.

When the lithium-ion batteries used in e-bikes are poorly made, overused, overcharged, or used with the wrong charger, they can cause fires and those fires can be very violent and difficult to put out.

With very little oversight, some companies that make low-quality e-bikes and batteries are finding loopholes to sell their products on e-commerce sites like Amazon.

A quick Amazon search shows dozens of e-bikes under $800, which is not a coincidence.

That’s thanks to a trade law unofficially known as the “Amazon loophole,” which allows items under $800 to sort of dodge taxes and regulations that other products might have to go through.

“We continuously monitor the products sold in our store for product safety concerns and, when appropriate, remove a product from the store,” said Amazon.

Because there’s a lack of oversight, it’s really up to the consumer to look after their own interests.

If you’re shopping for an e-bike, look for a battery with a UL Certified label.

Then follow the manufacturer’s instructions for charging and storage, and always use the power adapter and cord supplied by the manufacturer.

Don’t ever leave the battery charging overnight or while you’re not home.

If you need a new battery, buy it from the same manufacturer as your e-bike.

If at any time the battery starts doing anything unusual, like making a hissing sound, or smells odd, you should unplug it immediately.

One other safety tip from Consumer Reports: Always keep batteries away from heat sources such as heaters and direct sunlight when you’re charging them, and make sure there’s no flammable material nearby.

“Consumer Reports TV News” is published by Consumer Reports. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization that does not accept advertising and does not have any commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emmitt Martin III
Attorney of officer charged in Tyre Nichols’ murder asks for evidence to be preserved
A 3-year-old hit in a South Carolina preschool parking lot died Wednesday morning.
3-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in preschool drop-off line
The scene outside Broadway Pizza's flagship location on Broad Avenue.
1 dead following shooting at Broadway Pizza, accused shooter not facing charges
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible through Thursday afternoon

Latest News

et
Thursday mid-morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Feb 16, 2023
Memphis Civil Rights Legend Georgia King
Funeral set for Georgia King
Storms lead to disruptions at FedEx Hub
Storms lead to disruptions at FedEx Hub
Bartlett outage
5-way intersection partially closed due to multiple transformer fires in Bartlett