5-way intersection partially closed due to multiple transformer fires in Bartlett
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A five-way intersection is partially closed in Bartlett.
According to Bartlett police, the intersection of Memphis-Arlington Road, Broadway Street, and Centralia Road, is closed while firefighters get multiple transformer fires under control.
Attention:— Bartlett Police (@BARTLETTPOLICE) February 16, 2023
The “5 way” intersection (Mem-Arl, Broadway, Centrailia, etc) is completely closed while BFD gets multiple transformer fires under control. You will need to use an alternate route this morning.
Thousands of Bartlett residents are without power.
BPD advises you to use alternate routes.
According to MLGW, the outages are expected to be repaired by 9:30 a.m.
We are working to gather more information.
