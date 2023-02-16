5-way intersection partially closed due to multiple transformer fires in Bartlett

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A five-way intersection is partially closed in Bartlett.

According to Bartlett police, the intersection of Memphis-Arlington Road, Broadway Street, and Centralia Road, is closed while firefighters get multiple transformer fires under control.

Attention:

The “5 way” intersection (Mem-Arl, Broadway, Centrailia, etc) is completely closed while BFD gets multiple transformer fires under control. You will need to use an alternate route this morning. — Bartlett Police (@BARTLETTPOLICE) February 16, 2023

Thousands of Bartlett residents are without power.

BPD advises you to use alternate routes.

According to MLGW, the outages are expected to be repaired by 9:30 a.m.

We are working to gather more information.

