5-way intersection partially closed due to multiple transformer fires in Bartlett

Intersection is completely closed in Bartlett
Intersection is completely closed in Bartlett
By Myracle Evans
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A five-way intersection is partially closed in Bartlett.

According to Bartlett police, the intersection of Memphis-Arlington Road, Broadway Street, and Centralia Road, is closed while firefighters get multiple transformer fires under control.

Thousands of Bartlett residents are without power.

BPD advises you to use alternate routes.

According to MLGW, the outages are expected to be repaired by 9:30 a.m.

We are working to gather more information.

