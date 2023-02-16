MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis arborist is sharing 3 ways to check your trees for signs of life.

After this winter’s hard freeze, trees across Tennessee are still looking rough.

Nathan Baker, arborist and district manager of Jones Bros. Tree and Landscape, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how to identify whether your tree is a goner and when you should replant.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.