2 taken to hospital after fire in Frayser
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire in Frayser Thursday morning.
The fire occurred on Elbert Drive around 2 a.m.
According to MFD, two men were taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation.
It was an accidental and unattended cooking fire, said MFD.
The total damages were $27,000.
