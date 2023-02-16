2 taken to hospital after fire in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire in Frayser Thursday morning.

The fire occurred on Elbert Drive around 2 a.m.

According to MFD, two men were taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation.

It was an accidental and unattended cooking fire, said MFD.

The total damages were $27,000.

