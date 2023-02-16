Toy Truck Drive
Bluff City Life
2 SCSO deputies given 5-day suspensions without pay for violations in Tyre Nichols’ arrest

(Left to right) Jeremy Watkins and Johntavious Bowers
(Left to right) Jeremy Watkins and Johntavious Bowers(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reached a decision in the administrative investigation into the actions of two deputies who arrived on the scene following the violent encounter between Memphis police and Tyre Nichols, according to SCSO.

After a thorough review of the circumstances, SCSO determined that the two patrol deputies, Jeremy Watkins and Johntavious Bowers, violated SCSO regulations.

Deputy Watkins is suspended for five days without pay. A deputy since June 2021, Watkins violated four regulations: Radio Communication Procedures; Mobile Video Recording (MVR) System Procedures; Patrol Field Job Duties and Responsibilities; and Operational Responsibility of Daily Activity Log, according to SCSO.

Deputy Bowers is suspended for five days without pay. A deputy since June 2021, Bowers violated three regulations: Radio Communication Procedures; Mobile Video Recording (MVR) System Procedures; and Patrol Field Job Duties and Responsibilities.

Both suspensions became effective on February 15, 2023.

There will be no charges from the TBI and District Attorney’s Office investigation, according to SCSO.

