Your First Alert to our next cold front and chance of storms

By Ron Childers
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers move out tonight, but our next round of rain and thunderstorms. Another cold front will move through the Mid-South Thursday bringing the threat of strong to severe storms for much of the area late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a Southwest wind at 10 to 20 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 50s

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 70s

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with Rain and Thunderstorms, a Southwest wind at 10 to 20 MPH, and lows in the lower 60s

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, temperatures falling from the mid 60s early in the day, and ending near 30 overnight. Rainfall Wednesday night through Thursday will average one to two inch in most areas with higher amounts possible in parts of North Mississippi and West Tennessee. Friday will be mostly cloudy but chilly with high temperatures only in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs near 60 and overnight lows in the lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

