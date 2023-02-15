Woman uses stolen van to steal artwork, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman has been charged with theft of property after police say she used a stolen van to steal framed artwork.

On February 14, officers responded to a call regarding a 2019 Ford Transit van that had been reported stolen. The vehicle had been tracked to a hotel property near Thousand Oaks Boulevard and American Way.

When officers arrived they found the stolen van running with keys in the ignition. Inside the van there were several large pieces of framed artwork.

Police report that Erin Smith, 31, fled the scene before being captured and taken into custody. Smith later admitted to being the driver of the stolen vehicle. She also confessed that the pieces of framed artwork were stolen from the hotel and loaded into the van.

Smith is currently in police custody and her next trial date has been set for February 17.

