Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Woman uses stolen van to steal artwork, police say

Memphis woman uses stolen van to steal artwork
Memphis woman uses stolen van to steal artwork(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman has been charged with theft of property after police say she used a stolen van to steal framed artwork.

On February 14, officers responded to a call regarding a 2019 Ford Transit van that had been reported stolen. The vehicle had been tracked to a hotel property near Thousand Oaks Boulevard and American Way.

When officers arrived they found the stolen van running with keys in the ignition. Inside the van there were several large pieces of framed artwork.

Police report that Erin Smith, 31, fled the scene before being captured and taken into custody. Smith later admitted to being the driver of the stolen vehicle. She also confessed that the pieces of framed artwork were stolen from the hotel and loaded into the van.

Smith is currently in police custody and her next trial date has been set for February 17.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
GRAPHIC: Woman charged in dismemberment case attacks attorney at hearing
The scene outside Broadway Pizza's flagship location on Broad Avenue.
1 dead following shooting at Broadway Pizza, accused shooter not facing charges
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home
California Lottery Director Alva Johnson announces that Edwin Castro won November's record-high...
Winner of $2B Powerball jackpot revealed in California
Emmitt Martin III
Attorney of officer charged in Tyre Nichols’ murder asks for evidence to be preserved

Latest News

et
Wednesday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Feb 15, 2022
Clarksdale Burglary leaves female mail carrier assaulted
Clarksdale man charged with assaulting mail carrier
72-year-old dies in Panola Co. house fire
Memphis man charged with several armed robberies
Memphis man convicted of several armed robberies