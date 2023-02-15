UofM campus bombarded by string of armed robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A crime alert was issued at the University of Memphis this week after a string of armed robberies.

The hold-ups happened near Centennial Place, the new dorm in the northwest corner of campus at Central Avenue and Patterson Street.

The University of Memphis sent students a Personal Safety Alert Tuesday, Feb. 14, after three students were robbed at gunpoint on Monday night. A fourth student told Action News 5 that one of the suspects also tried to rob her Saturday night.

No arrests have been made. And with the bad guys still out there, this young lady said she is terrified to live on campus now.

“His face was all covered up. And he asked me for my wallet and my keys,” the victim said. This sophomore was too shaken to show her face or reveal her name on television. She said a man in his teens or early 20s, wearing a gray camo gaiter mask tried to rob her Saturday night around 10:30 as she walked to her car parked in the lot behind Centennial Place dorms.

“And then he goes, ‘I’ll shoot you,’ and then proceeds to lift up his shirt and reaches for a weapon,” she said.

Her heart stopped, she said, when she saw the Personal Safety Alert from University police describing how two more students were held up at gunpoint Monday night by two suspects on Central near Deloach Street. And a minute later, a third student was robbed in the 3600 block of Norriswood Avenue near Centennial dorm.

The stolen red Mercedes, with tag number TN 864-BGSC, is the same car the victim said she saw the suspect get into on Saturday. She said investigators told her the car had been stolen in Downtown Memphis.

“Why has this happened two days apart from each other, in the same place, by the same guy?” she asked, “In the same stolen car? And why is he getting away with it? Why did they not catch him?”

In the hour Action News 5 was on campus, we didn’t see any University police or Memphis police patrols near Centennial dorm. We did notice two street lights out in the parking lot where one of the armed robberies happened.

For this frightened college coed, her sense of security is now permanently shattered. Memphis’ crime problem, she said, hit home and hit hard.

“So I was like, ‘Is there any way we can have a police officer posted up in the parking lots?’” she said of her conversation with campus police. “It’s not too much to ask. And all she goes is, ‘We’re short staffed, we can’t do anything about it.’ I’ve been out and back to this dorm twice today. And I haven’t seen a police officer in sight.”

The Personal Safety Alert from campus police told students to sign up for emergency text messages and to use the Tiger Escort Program if walking alone after dark.

Action News 5 reached out to Memphis police, the lead investigative agency in this case, for an update and to see if any surveillance video of the suspects is available.

An MPD spokesperson said more information might be provided on Wednesday.

