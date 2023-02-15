Tennessee ranks one of the highest-risk states for kidney disease

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee ranks as one of the highest-risk states for kidney disease.

More than 1 in 7 adults in the U.S. are estimated to have chronic kidney disease (CKD).

However, many people who have kidney disease don’t know it, because early kidney disease usually has no symptoms.

Dr. Griffin Rodger, Director of NIDDK, part of the National Institutes of Health, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how you can manage existing risk factors for kidney disease and why Tennessee ranks so high.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.