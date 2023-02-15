Toy Truck Drive
Tennessee lawmakers discuss bill to expand school voucher eligibility

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Senators are meeting right now to discuss the controversial school voucher program.

A bill filed this legislative session would expand student eligibility for an education savings account. Right now, the program only allows students in Shelby and Davidson counties access to public funds to attend private schools.

Action News 5 will keep you updated on what lawmakers decide.

