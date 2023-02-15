Tennessee lawmakers discuss bill to expand school voucher eligibility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Senators are meeting right now to discuss the controversial school voucher program.

A bill filed this legislative session would expand student eligibility for an education savings account. Right now, the program only allows students in Shelby and Davidson counties access to public funds to attend private schools.

Action News 5 will keep you updated on what lawmakers decide.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.