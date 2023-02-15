Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Survey reveals leading cause of death in Shelby County

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare recently conducted a community health needs assessment (CHNA) in 2022.

The results of the survey pointed to a need to target cardiovascular and oncology services.

According to the survey, heart disease is the leading cause of death in Shelby County and DeSoto County.

And in Shelby County, African Americans die from heart disease at a rate 1.6 times greater than white people.

Dr. Meron Teshome, cardiologist with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what has lead to health disparities among the Black community and the efforts by Methodist to close the gap.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
GRAPHIC: Woman charged in dismemberment case attacks attorney at hearing
The scene outside Broadway Pizza's flagship location on Broad Avenue.
1 dead following shooting at Broadway Pizza, accused shooter not facing charges
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home
California Lottery Director Alva Johnson announces that Edwin Castro won November's record-high...
Winner of $2B Powerball jackpot revealed in California
Emmitt Martin III
Attorney of officer charged in Tyre Nichols’ murder asks for evidence to be preserved

Latest News

Memphis woman uses stolen van to steal artwork
Woman uses stolen van to steal artwork, police say
Kidneys
Tennessee ranks one of the highest-risk states for kidney disease
Tennessee ranks one of the highest-risk states for kidney disease
Survey reveals leading cause of death in Shelby County