Survey reveals leading cause of death in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare recently conducted a community health needs assessment (CHNA) in 2022.

The results of the survey pointed to a need to target cardiovascular and oncology services.

According to the survey, heart disease is the leading cause of death in Shelby County and DeSoto County.

And in Shelby County, African Americans die from heart disease at a rate 1.6 times greater than white people.

Dr. Meron Teshome, cardiologist with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what has lead to health disparities among the Black community and the efforts by Methodist to close the gap.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

