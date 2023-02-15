Pro wrestler, promoter Jerry Jarrett dies at 80

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Jerry Jarrett, a professional wrestling promoter who was a key figure in the Mid-South wrestling scene for decades, died Tuesday at age 80.

Jarrett founded the Memphis-based Continental Wrestling Association in 1977 and regularly sold-out the Mid-South Coliseum on Monday nights after his wildly popular Championship Wrestling appeared on WMC-TV on Saturday mornings.

Jarrett then created the U.S. Wrestling Association in 1989, which he ultimately sold to Jerry Lawler.

A pro wrestler himself, Jarrett was trained by Tojo Yamamoto, and together, they won a number of championships.

Jarrett was the father of four, including Jeff Jarrett, also a successful pro wrestler and promoter.

