MSCS takes closer look at use of pepper spray on students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MSCS reporting over 3,000 school fights have been reported so far this year.

There have been 75 instances this year where MSCS school resource officers have had to use pepper spray...

Security officials say this year there have been 117 brawls or group fights.. 145 gang-related fights... and just over 3,000 general fights.

MSCS School board members heard the latest findings during a school board committee meeting Tuesday, after a request was made for a survey from school stakeholders

MSCS noted that school fights involve less than 4% of the student body.

School security leaders say each school resource officer is trained in de-escalation methods before deploying a chemical agent and it’s only used in middle and high schools. ”When an officer uses pepper spray in a school or what we call chemical agents, they must examine and render medical aid if needed. They must request Memphis fire to respond to the scene if needed, must immediately notify their supervisors,” said MSCS Chief of Safety and Security Carolyn Jackson.

In a survey of school staff, they noted seeing more fights and the severity of the altercations are increasing as well.

School leaders say that finding coincides with what the CDC is finding as well.

The reason for more fights? School security officials are linking it to social media.

School leaders say they will continue to hold focus groups for the next 3 months to learn more about the root issue.

They will present their findings during the March school committee board meeting.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.