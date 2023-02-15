Toy Truck Drive
MPD: Suspect wanted after robbing man outside of ALDI

By Rose Johnson
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is wanted after robbing a victim outside of an ALDI on Tuesday afternoon, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the robbery at 2:05 p.m. at the ALDI on 2765 Perkins Road.

Police say that the victim was sitting in his vehicle when he was approached by a male suspect who was armed with a handgun.

The suspect robbed the man by taking his wallet and drove away in a silver SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Equinox, according to police.

The vehicle had two noticeable dents on the passenger side.

Police say the suspect is a 40 to 45-year-old man and was seen wearing a blue hoodie at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

