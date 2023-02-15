Toy Truck Drive
MPD: 2 suspects wanted after 1-minute robbery, aggravated assault at a Nike warehouse

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a robbery and aggravated assault that happened at a Nike warehouse on Friday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the aggravated assault at 9:30 a.m. at Riverhouse Distribution on 4289 Concorde Road.

Police say that officers were told by the complainant that at 9:14 a.m., two unknown individuals wearing all black with black masks cut the lock off the security fence in front of bay door number 3.

After, they opened the door and backed their white truck up to the door.

The complainant said the suspect began tossing boxes of Nike merchandise into the truck before being approached by employees.

Police say the suspects left the scene approximately at 9:15 a.m.

The complaint also states that around 10 to 20 boxes were stolen.

An accurate number will not be known until the inventory of merchandise is conducted, according to police.

One of the victims informed officers that he overheard other employees yelling that someone was breaking in, according to police.

The victim approached the area where the break-in was happening and saw an individual dressed in all black and tossing boxes onto the truck.

Police say the victim stated the individual saw him and pointed a silver revolver while telling him to step back before entering the truck and driving away from the scene.

The same victim and the complainant told police that the suspect was wearing gloves.

