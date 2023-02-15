MFD investigating fourth tax business arson fire in Feb.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department says yet another tax business was intentionally set on fire this month. This marks the fourth tax business arson in February.

According to MFD, Rapid Refund Taxes, located at 2898 South Perkins Road, caught fire from the inside on Feb. 9 after it was intentionally set using a poured accelerant and a lighter.

Three other tax business fires, which all took place a week prior, were also ruled as arson, according to MFD.

Those fires caused damage to the interior parts of three Washington Credit and Tax Solution locations:

5910 Mt. Moriah

4359 Elvis Presley

3517 Ramill Road

When asked whether or not MFD believes these arson fires were set by the same suspect(s), the department said in a statement:

“At this time, the arson fires involving Washington Credit & Tax Solution and Rapid Refund Tax are still under investigation.”

Those with information about these incidents are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

