Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Memphis in May seeks to finalize negotiations to use Tom Lee Park in 2023

Memphis in May
Memphis in May(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis in May festival is currently negotiating with the city for the use of Tom Lee Park.

As previously reported, the festival is planning to make its return to Tom Lee Park in 2023.

Memphis in May President and CEO Jim Holt announced the move to Tom Lee Park in August of last year.

Mayor of Memphis, Jim Strickland, is hopeful that both sides can reach a common ground and hammer out a new lease.

“Mayor Strickland recognized the cultural value and impressive economic impact that Memphis in May delivers for the city of Memphis,” Leigh Shockey, Memphis in May board chair, stated. “We are grateful for his personal leadership to ensure the festival’s return to our long-term home.”

Though there has been some progress, they are still in talks with MRPP (Memphis River Parks Partnership) regarding the leasing agreement for use of the park for recreational activities.

A final agreement is expected to be signed later this week.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
GRAPHIC: Woman charged in dismemberment case attacks attorney at hearing
The scene outside Broadway Pizza's flagship location on Broad Avenue.
1 dead following shooting at Broadway Pizza, accused shooter not facing charges
Emmitt Martin III
Attorney of officer charged in Tyre Nichols’ murder asks for evidence to be preserved
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home
California Lottery Director Alva Johnson announces that Edwin Castro won November's record-high...
Winner of $2B Powerball jackpot revealed in California

Latest News

MFD investigating fourth tax business arson fire in Feb.
MFD investigating fourth tax business arson fire in Feb.
MFD investigating fourth tax business arson fire in Feb.
MFD investigating fourth tax business arson fire in Feb.
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Memphis woman uses stolen van to steal artwork
Woman uses stolen van to steal artwork, police say