Memphis in May seeks to finalize negotiations to use Tom Lee Park in 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis in May festival is currently negotiating with the city for the use of Tom Lee Park.

As previously reported, the festival is planning to make its return to Tom Lee Park in 2023.

Memphis in May President and CEO Jim Holt announced the move to Tom Lee Park in August of last year.

Mayor of Memphis, Jim Strickland, is hopeful that both sides can reach a common ground and hammer out a new lease.

“Mayor Strickland recognized the cultural value and impressive economic impact that Memphis in May delivers for the city of Memphis,” Leigh Shockey, Memphis in May board chair, stated. “We are grateful for his personal leadership to ensure the festival’s return to our long-term home.”

Though there has been some progress, they are still in talks with MRPP (Memphis River Parks Partnership) regarding the leasing agreement for use of the park for recreational activities.

A final agreement is expected to be signed later this week.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.