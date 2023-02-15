Memphis man convicted of several armed robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man was convicted of committing several robberies and conspiring to commit four others.

Randy Readus, 36, was convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery, two counts of aiding and abetting robbery, and one count of aiding and abetting attempted robbery.

His conviction also includes one count of aiding and abetting the use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

This ruling was reached by the courts after a six-day jury trial. The verdict was announced February 15.

According to court documents, Readus, along with co-defendant Julius Black, committed robberies in Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

Readus and Black jointly robbed the following businesses:

• December 26, 2020 Walmart on Industrial Park Drive, Trumann, Arkansas

• January 6, 2021 Walmart on Mackie Drive, Holly Springs, Mississippi

• January 8, 2021 Kroger on Highway 64, Memphis, Tennessee

• December 31, 2021 Kroger on Poplar Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee

• January 8, 2021 Kroger on Highway 70, Arlington, Tennessee – attempted to rob the Kroger but were unsuccessful.

• January 12, 2021 Walmart, New Albany, Mississippi

Sentencing for Readus is set for June 13, 2023, before United States District Judge John T. Fowlkes, Jr.

