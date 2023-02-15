First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms impact the Mid-South Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Severe thunderstorms will develop in the Mid-South late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

Southerly winds will usher in warm, humid Gulf air Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s. This warm air will help set the stage for potential storms as a cold front moves in late Wednesday. The SPC has placed our area in a 3 out of 5 threat for severe storms, which means several severe storms will be possible.

The SPC has placed our area under a 3 out of 5 risk level for severe weather. (wmc)

THREATS: The main threat will be damaging winds, but some storms could also produce large hail. There is also potential for tornadoes tonight, especially in north Mississippi and eastern Arkansas. Heavy rain and frequent lightning will be likely in all areas tonight.

TIMING: Scattered storms could start as early as 7 pm, but the main threat for severe storms will be 10 pm to 3 am. Showers will stick around through early Thursday.

STAY ALERT: Stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team for more details.

