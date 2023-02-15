First Alert to severe thunderstorms late Wednesday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will be warm and breezy today with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 70s. This will set the stage for strong thunderstorms and increase instability in the Mid-South. Most of our day will be dry, but it will remain cloudy all day. Storms will start to pop up in north Mississippi by 7 pm and eventually everyone will see thunderstorms by midnight. Some storms could be severe, so today is a First Alert Weather Day with a 3 out of 5 risk level. The main threat is damaging winds, but some storms could produce large hail and tornadoes. Some storms could continue into early Thursday morning, but chances for severe weather will be waning by sunrise.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with Rain and Thunderstorms, a Southwest wind at 15 to 20 MPH, and lows in the lower to mid 60s

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms early, temperatures falling from the mid 60s early in the day, and ending near 30 overnight. Rainfall Wednesday night through Thursday will average one to two inches in most areas with higher amounts possible in parts of North Mississippi and West Tennessee. Rain will come to an end in the early afternoon and clouds will clear overnight. Friday will be mostly sunny but chilly with high temperatures only in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs near 60 and overnight lows in the lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the mid 60s.

