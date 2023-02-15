Clarksdale man charged with assaulting mail carrier
Feb. 15, 2023
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - Clarksdale Police Department has arrested and charged a man with strong armed robbery and commercial burglary.
Police say John Scott, a resident of Clarksdale, assaulted a female mail carrier during a burglary near Ohio Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard.
The mail carrier is a federal employee, therefore the assault charge will be turned to the federal courts for prosecution.
Scott has also been charged with a burglary at Booker T. Washington High School.
No word yet on any future trial dates for his sentencing.
