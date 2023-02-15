Clarksdale man charged with assaulting mail carrier

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - Clarksdale Police Department has arrested and charged a man with strong armed robbery and commercial burglary.

Police say John Scott, a resident of Clarksdale, assaulted a female mail carrier during a burglary near Ohio Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The mail carrier is a federal employee, therefore the assault charge will be turned to the federal courts for prosecution.

Scott has also been charged with a burglary at Booker T. Washington High School.

No word yet on any future trial dates for his sentencing.

