Clarksdale man charged with assaulting mail carrier

Clarksdale Burglary leaves female mail carrier assaulted
Clarksdale Burglary leaves female mail carrier assaulted(Clarksdale Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - Clarksdale Police Department has arrested and charged a man with strong armed robbery and commercial burglary.

Police say John Scott, a resident of Clarksdale, assaulted a female mail carrier during a burglary near Ohio Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The mail carrier is a federal employee, therefore the assault charge will be turned to the federal courts for prosecution.

Scott has also been charged with a burglary at Booker T. Washington High School.

No word yet on any future trial dates for his sentencing.

