City of Hernando soon to offer warrant forgiveness program

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) -The City of Hernando will soon launch a warrant forgiveness program, allowing defendants who owe fines but haven’t paid to do so without fear of arrest or further penalties.

This program will run from March 6 to March 17 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Payments can be made at the Hernando City Court or online.

More details can be found on the City of Hernando website.

