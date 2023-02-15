Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

City of Hernando soon to offer warrant forgiveness program

Court ruling
Court ruling(MGN)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) -The City of Hernando will soon launch a warrant forgiveness program, allowing defendants who owe fines but haven’t paid to do so without fear of arrest or further penalties.

This program will run from March 6 to March 17 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Payments can be made at the Hernando City Court or online.

More details can be found on the City of Hernando website.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
GRAPHIC: Woman charged in dismemberment case attacks attorney at hearing
The scene outside Broadway Pizza's flagship location on Broad Avenue.
1 dead following shooting at Broadway Pizza, accused shooter not facing charges
Emmitt Martin III
Attorney of officer charged in Tyre Nichols’ murder asks for evidence to be preserved
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home
California Lottery Director Alva Johnson announces that Edwin Castro won November's record-high...
Winner of $2B Powerball jackpot revealed in California

Latest News

Matthew Hammett, 37
Man indicted on vehicular homicide, DUI charges for 2021 Downtown crash
Memphis City Schools
MSCS takes closer look at use of pepper spray on students
Artist dedicates North Memphis mural to Tyre Nichols
Artist dedicates mural to Tyre Nichols in North Memphis
Tennessee lawmakers discuss bill to expand school voucher eligibility