Celebrating Black History in US Marshal's Service

Black History in the US Marshal's Service
Black History in the US Marshal's Service(United States Marshal)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMC) - The second African American US Marshal served in the District of D.C. nearly 100 years after the first.

US Marshal Luke C. Moore was the US Marshal from 1962 until 1968.

He later became a D.C. Superior Court judge.

Moore shook hands with Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, who entrusted him with missions during the Civil Right Era.

The first African American U.S. Marshal was Frederick Douglas 1877-1881. He was also Marshal for the District of D.C.

