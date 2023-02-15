Celebrating Black History in US Marshal’s Service

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMC) - The second African American US Marshal served in the District of D.C. nearly 100 years after the first.

US Marshal Luke C. Moore was the US Marshal from 1962 until 1968.

He later became a D.C. Superior Court judge.

Moore shook hands with Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, who entrusted him with missions during the Civil Right Era.

The first African American U.S. Marshal was Frederick Douglas 1877-1881. He was also Marshal for the District of D.C.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.