Cashless bail program to start in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new bail reform program is expected to begin Wednesday in Shelby County.

The cashless bail program first received opposition when it was announced last month.

This new program comes nearly seven months after District Attorney Steve Mulroy was sworn in as Shelby County District Attorney.

“Reform” was a word used multiple times as he campaigned for the position.

This program will specifically impact the bail process.

It will create a new bail hearing courtroom allowing it to take place faster.

The cashless bail program will not always be cashless, instead, the bail will be based on a person’s ability to pay, set by judicial commissioners.

Being released without paying a bond would be another option allowing offenders to be released on their own recognizance.

”There will be a lot fewer people who really shouldn’t be behind bars and are only there because they can’t afford cash bail,” said Steve Mulroy, Shelby County District Attorney.

This program is designed to reduce the population in Shelby County Jail.

At last check, there were 2,300 inmates currently at 201 Poplar Avenue.

The yearly booking average is 56,000, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

