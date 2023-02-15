Bluff City Life: Wed., 01 February
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Chinese Calligraphy, Lunar New Year Foods, & Fun
From brush to paper. I’m trying my hand at Chinese Calligraphy.
Sisa Wang | Chinese Historical Society of Memphis & The Mid-South
Food provided by Dim Sum King Memphis
Surviving A Surprise Heart Attack pt. 1
A heartfelt story where one man’s family is transformed by heart disease.
Andre Dean | President & CEO of Dean & Associates
Expanding Musical Opportunities
Success in the keys of NWCC. This community college has bought the best to train in music, welcoming a selection of Steinways.
Saundra E. Bishop | Academic Instructor - Music for Northwest Mississippi Community College
Jeff Triplett | District Director of Fine Arts Instruction for Northwest Mississippi Community College
Gabe Statom | Sales Director, Institutional for Amro Music
Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College
Join The Fun With Girls On The Run
These girls are running full speed toward a successful future. See what packed into the experience as a new season kicks-off!
Joanna Lipman | Executive Director for Girls on the Run Memphis
Shawandra Ford | Team Manager for Girls on the Run Memphis
The Big Memphis Makeup Palette
Breaking into the makeup business. A new beauty line is packing in the shades of the city for all to look their best!
Angelita Parham | Founder & Owner of Steele Divine Cosmetics
Setting The Stage For The Scottsboro Boys
A powerful occurrence in history brought to life on-stage. The cast of The Scottsboro Boys join us and share insight into this powerful theatrical event. On view until Sunday, 19 February.
Marc Gill | Company Actor for Playhouse on the Square
Justin Raynard Hicks | Actor for Playhouse on the Square
Shining a light on women’s’ health. How the HeartSoul Showcase is helping save lives against heart disease.
Andre Dean | President & CEO of Dean & Associates
Alyssa Johnson | Director of Marketing & Communication for American Heart Association
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.