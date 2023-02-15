Toy Truck Drive
Bluff City Life: Wed., 01 February

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Chinese Calligraphy, Lunar New Year Foods, & Fun

From brush to paper. I’m trying my hand at Chinese Calligraphy.

Sisa Wang | Chinese Historical Society of Memphis & The Mid-South

Food provided by Dim Sum King Memphis

Surviving A Surprise Heart Attack pt. 1

A heartfelt story where one man’s family is transformed by heart disease.

Andre Dean | President & CEO of Dean & Associates

Expanding Musical Opportunities

Success in the keys of NWCC. This community college has bought the best to train in music, welcoming a selection of Steinways.

Saundra E. Bishop | Academic Instructor - Music for Northwest Mississippi Community College

Jeff Triplett | District Director of Fine Arts Instruction for Northwest Mississippi Community College

Gabe Statom | Sales Director, Institutional for Amro Music

Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College

Join The Fun With Girls On The Run

These girls are running full speed toward a successful future. See what packed into the experience as a new season kicks-off!

Joanna Lipman | Executive Director for Girls on the Run Memphis

Shawandra Ford | Team Manager for Girls on the Run Memphis

The Big Memphis Makeup Palette

Breaking into the makeup business. A new beauty line is packing in the shades of the city for all to look their best!

Angelita Parham | Founder & Owner of Steele Divine Cosmetics

Setting The Stage For The Scottsboro Boys

A powerful occurrence in history brought to life on-stage. The cast of The Scottsboro Boys join us and share insight into this powerful theatrical event. On view until Sunday, 19 February.

Marc Gill | Company Actor for Playhouse on the Square

Justin Raynard Hicks | Actor for Playhouse on the Square

Go Red For Women At HeartSoul

Shining a light on women’s’ health. How the HeartSoul Showcase is helping save lives against heart disease.

Andre Dean | President & CEO of Dean & Associates

Alyssa Johnson | Director of Marketing & Communication for American Heart Association

