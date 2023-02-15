Bartlett High, Appling Middle evacuated after bomb threat
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bartlett High School and Appling Middle School were evacuated after a bomb threat Wednesday morning.
Bartlett City Schools officials say the schools were evacuated following the threat.
Police were called around 9:30 a.m. and are sweeping the schools to check the legitimacy of the threat.
Police say they are investigating the threats, but nothing credible has been found.
Action News 5 is headed to the school for more information.
