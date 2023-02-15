Bartlett High, Appling Middle evacuated after bomb threat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bartlett High School and Appling Middle School were evacuated after a bomb threat Wednesday morning.

Bartlett City Schools officials say the schools were evacuated following the threat.

Police were called around 9:30 a.m. and are sweeping the schools to check the legitimacy of the threat.

Police say they are investigating the threats, but nothing credible has been found.

Although at this time no active threats have been found, the Bartlett Police Department takes all threats with the utmost seriousness, and we are committed to thoroughly and aggressively investigating these threats. Due to the continuing investigation, we are unable to provide more details at this time.

Action News 5 is headed to the school for more information.

