Attorney of officer charged in Tyre Nichols’ murder asks for evidence to be preserved

Emmitt Martin III
Emmitt Martin III(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The defense for one of the former Memphis police officers indicted for second-degree murder for the death of Tyre Nichols is asking for certain evidence gathered in the case to be preserved.

The motion to preserve evidence was submitted by former Memphis Police officer Emmitt Martin III through his attorney, Bill Massey.

Martin wants to the court to require MPD and other agencies involved to preserve evidence, including statements, photos, contraband, controlled substances, physical evidence, and more.

Martin is also asking to preserve recordings of Skycop and TDOT cameras from Jan. 7 between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. in areas near the Ross and Raines intersection in Hickory Hill, where Nichols was pulled over.

TDOT officials tell Action News 5 their cameras are not recorded.

Martin and four other former officers are due in court Friday.

