Artist dedicates mural to Tyre Nichols in North Memphis

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - People across Memphis and the entire country continue to pay homage to Tyre Nichols including an artist in Memphis who dedicated a mural to him.

The artist, David Yancy, said his typical art pieces are vibrant with positive imagery and that push a message of hope.

The mural is painted on the restaurant and music room building of Steve A’s Castle House of Rhythm and Blues in North Memphis.

The owner, Steve Adams, said after the death of Tyre Nichols, he wanted to do something to honor Tyre in a positive light.

After seeing his work, Adams got connected with Yancy to do the mural.

Adams said Yancy was happy to do the piece, but he needed approval from Tyre’s family, and they were also on board.

As a black, male, skater and someone who also enjoys sunsets, Yancy says he felt connected to Tyre throughout the entire three days he worked to paint the mural.

“This photo is based on a photo that the family agreed on,” said Yancy. “I think that it really made him look youthful, handsome compared to the photo that’s been released of him in the hospital beaten and bruised. I wanted people to remember him looking happy, glowing, instead of that negative picture.”

“It was just like, ‘man!’ I know that he was in this community, the skateboard community, and like I felt like if he wouldn’t have been taken away we would’ve had an opportunity to meet, be friends and got a chance to know each other,” said Yancy.

An official unveiling of the mural will be Saturday and 12 p.m.

