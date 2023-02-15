Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

72-year-old dies in Panola Co. house fire

(Source: Raycom images)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANOLA CO., Miss. (WMC) - A woman died in a house fire in Panola County on Tuesday morning.

Coroner Gracie Gulledge says a woman was inside a home in Courtland on McNeely Road near Eureka Road when it went up in flames around 4 a.m.

Rose Marie Carr, 72, died of smoke inhalation. She was the only one inside the home at the time.

Courtland Fire Chief John Hubbard says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
GRAPHIC: Woman charged in dismemberment case attacks attorney at hearing
The scene outside Broadway Pizza's flagship location on Broad Avenue.
1 dead following shooting at Broadway Pizza, accused shooter not facing charges
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home
California Lottery Director Alva Johnson announces that Edwin Castro won November's record-high...
Winner of $2B Powerball jackpot revealed in California
Emmitt Martin III
Attorney of officer charged in Tyre Nichols’ murder asks for evidence to be preserved

Latest News

Clarksdale Burglary leaves female mail carrier assaulted
Clarksdale man charged with assaulting mail carrier
Memphis man charged with several armed robberies
Memphis man convicted of several armed robberies
Bartlett High, Appling Middle evacuated after bomb threat
Bartlett High, Appling Middle evacuated after bomb threat
Black History in the US Marshal's Service
Celebrating Black History in US Marshal’s Service