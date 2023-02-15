72-year-old dies in Panola Co. house fire

PANOLA CO., Miss. (WMC) - A woman died in a house fire in Panola County on Tuesday morning.

Coroner Gracie Gulledge says a woman was inside a home in Courtland on McNeely Road near Eureka Road when it went up in flames around 4 a.m.

Rose Marie Carr, 72, died of smoke inhalation. She was the only one inside the home at the time.

Courtland Fire Chief John Hubbard says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

