Your First Alert to another active weather pattern this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A series of cold fronts will keep clouds, wind, and rain in the Mid-South for much of the week ahead. Potential rainfall this week is expected to average one to three inches with higher amounts possible in some areas. There is also the threat of strong to severe storms late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the 40s

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain, a gusty South wind at 15 to 25 MPH, and high temperatures in the low to mid 60s

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a Southwest wind at 10 to 20 MPH and lows only falling into the low to mid 50s

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and warm with rain and thunderstorms likely late in the day and evening along with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Thursday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with highs in the mid 60s early in the day and falling into the 50s by the afternoon and ending in the upper 20s overnight. Friday will be mostly sunny and chilly with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the mid 20s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures near 60 and lows near 50.

