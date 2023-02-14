Women shares story of survival after suffering ‘widow maker’ heart attack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 2023 has already seen heart disease impact celebrities like Lisa Marie Presley.

That is why this American Heart Month, Michelle Whitlock is sharing her story of survival after suffering a heart attack known as a ‘widow maker.’

Michelle joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share more about her story with the hope of educating others about the importance of understanding their family medical history.

Her doctor, Dr. Michael McDonald, told Michelle that she would need a Medtronic stent put in to help restore blood flow to her heart.

Michelle got the procedure, recovered and is now taking advantage of her second chance.

Dr. McDonald also joined in on the conversation to talk about when people should get their heart checked, and how women often present differently when suffering from a heart attack.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.