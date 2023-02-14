Toy Truck Drive
U of M campus hit with 2 armed robberies

University of Memphis
University of Memphis(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis alerted the campus of two armed robberies that occurred.

The first robbery took place Saturday around 9 p.m. near Central Avenue and Deloach Street. Two armed, masked individuals approached a man and woman on campus. They demanded that the two victims hand over their personal belongings.

The second robbery occurred Monday night near Norriswood Avenue and Patterson Street. While standing in front of the campus building, a woman was hounded by a masked suspect for her possessions.

According to reports, none of the victims of these robberies were harmed.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact the U of M campus police at 901-678-4357 or the Memphis Police Department can be contacted at 901-545-2677.

