Traffic Advisory: Street closures for St. Jude crane removal construction project

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Downtown Memphis Traffic Advisory has been issued to remove a crane from the St. Jude Domino’s Village construction project.

This closure will begin at 9:00 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, and will be in effect until 6:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24.

North Third Street between Jackson Avenue and Overton Avenue will be closed.

Jackson Avenue between Second Street and Third Street will be closed as well.

