Teens accused of crashing stolen car, killing 71-year-old man

By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COOK COUNTY, Ill. (CNN) - Police in Illinois say three teenage boys in a stolen car were involved in a crash that killed a 71-year-old man.

Witnesses say the 71-year-old victim was leaving a church parking lot Sunday in Robbins, which is a village in metropolitan Chicago, when the teens, all 13, in a late-model Kia struck his Ford Taurus.

The victim was pulled from the car and taken to the hospital, where he died, according to WFLD.

The teens allegedly tried to flee the scene but were taken into custody by police, who noticed the Kia driving with a broken driver’s side window. Authorities say the car had been stolen.

Police told WFLD the three suspects were released to their parents over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

