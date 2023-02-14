Rainy & windy today, First Alert to more storms Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few showers will be possible this morning, but the main line of rain arrives after 2 pm. Rain will continue through early evening and then it will dry out overnight. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 9 am through midnight with south wind gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid 60s this afternoon and lows will drop to the mid 50s tonight.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with 70% chance rain, a gusty South wind at 20 to 25 MPH, and high temperatures in the low to mid 60s

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a Southwest wind at 15 to 20 MPH and lows only falling into the low to mid 50s

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and warm with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Most of the day Wednesday will be dry, but rain will arrive by 10 pm. Thunderstorms will be likely overnight into early Thursday and some could be severe with damaging winds and hail. There is a low tornado threat. Thursday will be cloudy with highs in the mid 60s early in the day and falling into the 50s by the afternoon and ending in the upper 20s overnight. Friday will be mostly sunny and chilly with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the mid 20s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures near 60 and lows near 50.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.