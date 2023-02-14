Rain and gusty wind moving through this afternoon and evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cool front will bring rain by late afternoon with high temperatures in the low 60s. It will be windy with gusts to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain will move out by late evening with lows in the mid to upper 50s overnight. Winds will be southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be southwest at 15-25 mph. Rain and storms will move through Wednesday night. A few could be severe with high wind or hail. Tornado threat is low but not zero.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with early morning rain and thunderstorms, then mostly cloudy. Temperatures will fall from the 60s early in the day into the 40s and 50s in the afternoon. Low will fall into the upper 20s Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and much cooler with afternoon highs only in the lower 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s.

WEEKEND: Dry and mostly sunny Saturday with highs near 50. There will be more clouds Sunday with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

