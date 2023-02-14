Police search for person of interest in fatal beating

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a person of interest they say is involved in the fatal beating of a man in Hyde Park.

Police say that at 7:56 a.m. on Feb. 4, officers responded to a call from the Memphis Fire Department saying that a man was found beaten and left in a silver GMC truck on the street in Orange Mound.

When officers arrived at the 900 block of South Greer Street, paramedics advised that the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Further investigation revealed that the victim was actually killed at a home located at 2333 Staten Avenue and was later transported and left on South Greer.

During the investigation, Derek Rawlings, also known as “Detroit,” was developed as a person of interest.

Police say Rawlings was seen with the victim on the day he was killed.

Those with information leading to the location of Derek Rawlings are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

