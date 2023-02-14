1 dead following shooting at Broadway Pizza

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place at Broadway Pizza’s flagship Binghampton location.

Police say that at 1:56 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the restaurant located at 2581 Broad Avenue. Police say one shooting victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the victim was known to the suspect. This is an ongoing investigation.

The location is closed until further notice.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.