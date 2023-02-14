Toy Truck Drive
1 dead following shooting at Broadway Pizza

The scene outside Broadway Pizza's flagship location on Broad Avenue.
The scene outside Broadway Pizza's flagship location on Broad Avenue.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place at Broadway Pizza’s flagship Binghampton location.

Police say that at 1:56 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the restaurant located at 2581 Broad Avenue. Police say one shooting victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the victim was known to the suspect. This is an ongoing investigation.

The location is closed until further notice.

