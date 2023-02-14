Physicians shares how to prevent 2 common vascular issues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With February being American Heart Month, a Memphis physician is sharing information about a peripheral arterial disease and carotid artery disease.

Dr. Erica Mitchell, medical director for vascular and endovascular surgery for Regional One Health, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the causes, warning signs, and treatment options for these two common vascular issues.

Dr. Mitchell also talked about preventative measures and when you should see a doctor.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.