New trial date set for former Kroger security guard charged with murder

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of shooting a man to death while working as a security guard at Kroger will begin his trial on Oct. 30.

Gregory Livingston is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Alvin Motley in 2021. Livingston is currently being held on a $1.8 million bond.

Livingston appeared in Shelby County court on Monday with his attorney Leslie Ballin. Ballin also requested a bond hearing set for March 6, following the release of the five former Memphis police officers charged with murdering Tyre Nichols being out of jail on bond.

“It’s obvious that the news in regard to the five officers that have been charged with officers being released on bond of amounts of $250,000 and $350,000 come to our mind that our bond is way excessive,” Ballin said.

Livingston’s new trial date comes after an original date of Jan. 30. It was reset after his previous judge recused herself due to a conflict of interest, according to Ballin.

