New Tenn. bill would create eyelash specialist license

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A bill that would create an eyelash specialist license in the state of Tennessee passed a sub-committee vote today.

State Representative Antonio Parkinson proposed House Bill 103.

Parkinson says in 2020 the eyelash extension business was worth $1.3 billion.

To work on eyelashes professionally in Tennessee, you must be a licensed cosmetologist or licensed skin care professional, something Parkinson sees as hindering the business. This bill would accommodate the growing industry by creating specialized schools for those solely looking to work on eyelashes.

“This bill creates a solution,” he said. “It creates free-standing schools for those that want to only focus on lashes only. It puts Tennesseans to work faster. It increases the number of licensed professionals in our state. It creates a new business that will produce new businesses and industry professionals.”

House Bill 103 now moves to the House Commerce Committee for discussion and a vote.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.