Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

New Tenn. bill would create eyelash specialist license

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A bill that would create an eyelash specialist license in the state of Tennessee passed a sub-committee vote today.

State Representative Antonio Parkinson proposed House Bill 103.

Parkinson says in 2020 the eyelash extension business was worth $1.3 billion.

To work on eyelashes professionally in Tennessee, you must be a licensed cosmetologist or licensed skin care professional, something Parkinson sees as hindering the business. This bill would accommodate the growing industry by creating specialized schools for those solely looking to work on eyelashes.

“This bill creates a solution,” he said. “It creates free-standing schools for those that want to only focus on lashes only. It puts Tennesseans to work faster. It increases the number of licensed professionals in our state. It creates a new business that will produce new businesses and industry professionals.”

House Bill 103 now moves to the House Commerce Committee for discussion and a vote.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in a black SUV allegedly slammed into cars and nearly hit pedestrians in the parking...
Suspect arrested after parking lot rampage caught on camera
2-year-old drowns at Horseshoe Lake
Traffic on I-55 due to investigation
2 injured after shooting on I-55
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home
Around 18 vehicles were broken into at Baptist East's employee parking lot on Saturday night
At least 18 employee vehicles broken into at Baptist East

Latest News

Traffic advisory
Traffic Advisory: Street closures for St. Jude crane removal construction project
Memphis Police Department is investigating a body found in Orange Mound on Tuesday morning.
MPD: Dead body found in Orange Mound
The scene outside Broadway Pizza's flagship location on Broad Avenue.
1 dead following shooting at Broadway Pizza
Police investigating carjackings
MPD in search of suspects in two carjackings