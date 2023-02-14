Music video released by Memphis non-profit surpasses 10k views

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A single released by a Memphis non-profit is climbing to new heights. So far, the music video has been viewed more than 10,000 times worldwide on YouTube.

Local community non-profit Perfecting Gifts Incorporated (PGI) encourages kids to use their creative gifts. The single “Memphis and Beyond” premiered at Malco Theatres to uplift Memphis.

The song was written by 11-year-old Jade Mitchell. The video highlights students from the non-profit who proudly call themselves “hope dealers.” PGI founder Sharonda Mitchell says their goal is to send a message of hope to the city they love.

“You know, we don’t have a bad city, we’ve had bad moments, we’ve had bad situations, we’ve had many issues but we’ve still have an amazing city,” Mitchell said. “And through that song, we want people to be reminded that there is hope and it all begins with us.”

