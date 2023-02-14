Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Music video released by Memphis non-profit surpasses 10k views

By Victoria Poirrier
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A single released by a Memphis non-profit is climbing to new heights. So far, the music video has been viewed more than 10,000 times worldwide on YouTube.

Local community non-profit Perfecting Gifts Incorporated (PGI) encourages kids to use their creative gifts. The single “Memphis and Beyond” premiered at Malco Theatres to uplift Memphis.

The song was written by 11-year-old Jade Mitchell. The video highlights students from the non-profit who proudly call themselves “hope dealers.” PGI founder Sharonda Mitchell says their goal is to send a message of hope to the city they love.

“You know, we don’t have a bad city, we’ve had bad moments, we’ve had bad situations, we’ve had many issues but we’ve still have an amazing city,” Mitchell said. “And through that song, we want people to be reminded that there is hope and it all begins with us.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lewis Ranch is up for sale, much to the shock of Lewis's son. Turns out, the home was never...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son ordered to vacate ranch by March 5
A woman in a black SUV allegedly slammed into cars and nearly hit pedestrians in the parking...
Suspect arrested after parking lot rampage caught on camera
The driver, 28-year-old Cameron Garcia, is facing a host of charges, including gross vehicular...
Man accused of driving under the influence in crash that killed 5
Around 18 vehicles were broken into at Baptist East's employee parking lot on Saturday night
At least 18 employee vehicles broken into at Baptist East
Traffic on I-55 due to investigation
2 injured after shooting on I-55

Latest News

Music video released by Memphis non-profit surpasses 10k views
Music video released by Memphis non-profit surpasses 10k views
Gregory Livingston Mugshot
New trial date set for former Kroger security guard charged with murder
Traffic on I-55 due to investigation
Monday morning interstate shooting number 17 of the year
MLGW will no longer delay billing of accounts in exception status