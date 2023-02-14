MPD: Suspect wanted after reckless driving, shooting at vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is wanted after driving recklessly and shooting at someone’s car on Feb. 8, according to Memphis Police Department.

At 4:10 p.m., the victim was driving near the intersection of Poplar Avenue and Highland Street when a maroon-colored Honda Pilot was seen driving recklessly in traffic.

The driver of the Honda Pilot almost hit the victim’s vehicle.

Police say the victim then honked the horn at the man driving the Honda Pilot, who then fired a shot through the passenger window of the victim’s car, causing injury.

Surveillance video showed a man driving the Honda Pilot equipped with a sunroof and rear window repair.

The driver fled east on Poplar Avenue towards Conlee Street.

Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

