Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MPD: Suspect wanted after reckless driving, shooting at vehicle

The suspect in the maroon-colored Honda Pilot who was last scene going east on Poplar Avenue...
The suspect in the maroon-colored Honda Pilot who was last scene going east on Poplar Avenue towards Conlee Street.(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is wanted after driving recklessly and shooting at someone’s car on Feb. 8, according to Memphis Police Department.

At 4:10 p.m., the victim was driving near the intersection of Poplar Avenue and Highland Street when a maroon-colored Honda Pilot was seen driving recklessly in traffic.

The driver of the Honda Pilot almost hit the victim’s vehicle.

Police say the victim then honked the horn at the man driving the Honda Pilot, who then fired a shot through the passenger window of the victim’s car, causing injury.

Surveillance video showed a man driving the Honda Pilot equipped with a sunroof and rear window repair.

The driver fled east on Poplar Avenue towards Conlee Street.

Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lewis Ranch is up for sale, much to the shock of Lewis's son. Turns out, the home was never...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son ordered to vacate ranch by March 5
A woman in a black SUV allegedly slammed into cars and nearly hit pedestrians in the parking...
Suspect arrested after parking lot rampage caught on camera
The driver, 28-year-old Cameron Garcia, is facing a host of charges, including gross vehicular...
Man accused of driving under the influence in crash that killed 5
Around 18 vehicles were broken into at Baptist East's employee parking lot on Saturday night
At least 18 employee vehicles broken into at Baptist East
Traffic on I-55 due to investigation
2 injured after shooting on I-55

Latest News

Music video released by Memphis non-profit surpasses 10k views
Music video released by Memphis non-profit surpasses 10k views
Derek Rawlings, or "Detroit"
Police search for person of interest in fatal beating
Music video released by Memphis non-profit surpasses 10k views
Music video released by Memphis non-profit surpasses 10k views
Gregory Livingston Mugshot
New trial date set for former Kroger security guard charged with murder