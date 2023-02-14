Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MPD in search of suspects in two carjackings

Police investigating carjackings
Police investigating carjackings(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers responded to two carjackings that took place this week.

This first carjacking occurred on February 12 near Winner Street and Durrand Drive. Police were informed that a male victim was approached by two armed gunmen and forced to hand over the keys to his vehicle. One of the gunmen put the weapon to his chest and demanded his keys. After stealing the vehicle, the suspects were last seen turning onto Winchester Road in an unknown direction.

The second carjacking took place near East McLemore and Texas Street on February 13. The victim, a female seen wearing a grey hoodie and red scrubs, exited her vehicle and went inside of the convenience store. While in the store, her vehicle was stolen and has yet to be found.

Investigators need your help in identifying the individuals possibly responsible for these carjackings. If you have any infromation please contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in a black SUV allegedly slammed into cars and nearly hit pedestrians in the parking...
Suspect arrested after parking lot rampage caught on camera
2-year-old drowns at Horseshoe Lake
Traffic on I-55 due to investigation
2 injured after shooting on I-55
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home
Around 18 vehicles were broken into at Baptist East's employee parking lot on Saturday night
At least 18 employee vehicles broken into at Baptist East

Latest News

University of Memphis
U of M campus hit with 2 armed robberies
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
MFD investigates fire in Parkway Village
MFD investigating business fire in Parkway Village as arson
MPD officer pleads guilty to assault
Former Memphis police officer pleads guilty to civil rights violation