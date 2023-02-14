MPD in search of suspects in two carjackings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers responded to two carjackings that took place this week.

This first carjacking occurred on February 12 near Winner Street and Durrand Drive. Police were informed that a male victim was approached by two armed gunmen and forced to hand over the keys to his vehicle. One of the gunmen put the weapon to his chest and demanded his keys. After stealing the vehicle, the suspects were last seen turning onto Winchester Road in an unknown direction.

The second carjacking took place near East McLemore and Texas Street on February 13. The victim, a female seen wearing a grey hoodie and red scrubs, exited her vehicle and went inside of the convenience store. While in the store, her vehicle was stolen and has yet to be found.

Investigators need your help in identifying the individuals possibly responsible for these carjackings. If you have any infromation please contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

