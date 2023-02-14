MPD: Dead body found in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department found a dead body in the Orange Mound area on Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police say officers were called to Meda Street just before 7:30 a.m.

Officers pronounced the person dead upon arrival.

One neighbor says he wasn’t surprised to hear the gunshots ring out.

“I went down the street and I saw a female who had been killed. Murdered. This is something that is happening too frequently in our neighborhoods,” says George Whitaker-Tillman, a neighbor in the Orange Mound area.

MPD has not named a suspect yet and says the investigation is ongoing.

Whitaker-Tillman says he is confident that police will find the culprit and bring them to justice with the help of Ring cameras in the neighborhood.

