Monday morning interstate shooting number 17 of the year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people have since been released from Regional One Health Medical Center (ROH) in Memphis, following an interstate shooting on I-55 in the early hours of Monday morning.

A third individual, at last check, is still recovering from injuries sustained from a car crash following the shooting.

This makes interstate shooting number 17 of the year for the city of Memphis.

At the same time last year, the number was 10.

This one in particular took place around 1:00 a.m. just North of the East Shelby Drive exit.

28-year-old Demetrius James and 32-year-old Cortney Williams, both of Memphis, were heading northbound when “multiple shots,” according to Memphis Police, were fired.

The Nissan Altima the two were in crashed and ended up in the middle of the interstate.

Following close behind them was 39-year-old Sue Oglesby of Horn Lake.

Police records tell us Oglesby pulled over to check on James and Williams and was shot in the foot.

Her car also remained in the middle of the road after she was taken to ROH.

She is one of the two who have since been released.

2022 was a down year for interstate shootings, compared to recent years.

The total for that year was 92, a 24 percent decrease from 2021′s, 121.

Memphis Police Department would not give Action News 5 a number of officers that patrol Memphis highways.

Tennessee Highway Patrol would not either but confirmed that additional troopers have been sent to the Memphis area over the last several months.

They are hoping to recruit additional officers state-wide to combat this problem.

100 additional trooper positions are being proposed in this current general assembly

In the Memphis area, an open house is being held for interested candidates on Thursday, Feb. 23 from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at the THP Station on 6348 Summer Avenue.

