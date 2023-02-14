MFD investigating business fire in Parkway Village as arson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department is investigating a fire in Parkway Village on Tuesday morning.

A local business, Taste Addicts, caught on fire just before 4 a.m. on American Way, said MFD dispatch.

The building was empty at the time of the fire.

MFD says the fire was ignited in multiple places.

They ask anyone who may have information to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

The total damage is estimated at $400,000.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.