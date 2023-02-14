MFD investigates fire in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department is investigating a fire in Parkway Village on Tuesday morning.

A local business, Taste Addicts, caught on fire just before 4 a.m. on American Way, said MFD dispatch.

The building was empty at the time of the fire.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

