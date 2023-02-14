Man charged in Marianna double homicide

MARIANNA, Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas State Police arrested a man on Monday afternoon, who was involved in the Marianna shooting that injured one person and killed two others on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Tyler Williams, 27, of Forrest City, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and first-degree battery.

Williams is in Marianna Police Department custody and the investigative file will be submitted to the Lee County prosecutors.

Marianna police asked ASP’s Criminal Investigations Division to assist after responding to a 911 call on South Florida Street at about 2:06 p.m., according to police.

Davalone Taylor, 32, of Marianna, was transported to Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis after being transferred to Forrest City Medical Center with several gunshot wounds.

Albert Dillard, 32, of Forrest City, had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lee County Coroner at approximately 4:15 p.m.

Arthur Hill, 59, of Forrest City was pronounced dead at 3:30 p.m. after being transported to the Forrest City Medical Center.

The deceased were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine the manner and cause of death.

This incident is still being investigated.

