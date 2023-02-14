Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man charged in Marianna double homicide

A shooting in Marianna, Arkansas has killed two victims and injured another on Saturday
A shooting in Marianna, Arkansas has killed two victims and injured another on Saturday(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIANNA, Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas State Police arrested a man on Monday afternoon, who was involved in the Marianna shooting that injured one person and killed two others on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Tyler Williams, 27, of Forrest City, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and first-degree battery.

Williams is in Marianna Police Department custody and the investigative file will be submitted to the Lee County prosecutors.

Marianna police asked ASP’s Criminal Investigations Division to assist after responding to a 911 call on South Florida Street at about 2:06 p.m., according to police.

Davalone Taylor, 32, of Marianna, was transported to Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis after being transferred to Forrest City Medical Center with several gunshot wounds.

Albert Dillard, 32, of Forrest City, had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lee County Coroner at approximately 4:15 p.m.

Arthur Hill, 59, of Forrest City was pronounced dead at 3:30 p.m. after being transported to the Forrest City Medical Center.

The deceased were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine the manner and cause of death.

This incident is still being investigated.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in a black SUV allegedly slammed into cars and nearly hit pedestrians in the parking...
Suspect arrested after parking lot rampage caught on camera
2-year-old drowns at Horseshoe Lake
Traffic on I-55 due to investigation
2 injured after shooting on I-55
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home
Around 18 vehicles were broken into at Baptist East's employee parking lot on Saturday night
At least 18 employee vehicles broken into at Baptist East

Latest News

Attorney Kevin Ritz talks about tackling crime in Memphis
Arkansas State Capitol honors R&B legend Larry Dodson of the Bar-Kays
Traffic advisory
Traffic Advisory: Street closures for St. Jude crane removal construction project
New Tenn. bill would create eyelash specialist license