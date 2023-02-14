Licensed clinical counselor addresses mental health stigma in the Black community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The stigma of mental health isn’t new to the Black community.

If fact, one study showed that 63% of Black people believe that a mental health condition is a sign of personal weakness.

Erica Gentry, clinical program consultant for Youth Villages, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk more about the factors contributing to the mental health stigma, the unequal access to care, and how to address the mental health challenges.

